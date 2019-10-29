Menu
Kingfisher Bay Resort beach. Fraser island. Photo: Shirley Sinclair
Hundreds sign petition to bring recycling to island

Carlie Walker
carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
27th Oct 2019 3:30 PM
A NEW petition calling for recycling on Fraser Island has reached almost 1000 signatures.

Started by Sarah Rugg, she said there was currently no official recycling system on the World Heritage-listed island.

"It's such a beautiful island, yet you can't walk along the beach without filling up a bag of rubbish," she wrote in the petition.

With hundreds of thousands of visitors travelling to the island every year, it was a crucial issue to address, Ms Rugg said.

Wide Bay Water and Waste Services Mark Vanner said the Fraser Coast Regional Council and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service had run a twelve-month recycling pilot program on the island.

"It ultimately failed due to excessive bin contamination - there were a lot of fish frames and general rubbish dumped in the recycling bins so they could not be sent for sorting," he said.

"The waste services provided on the island are managed by council and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service.

"In recognition of the significance of the island, the management of waste on the island was given special consideration in the Fraser Coast Waste Strategy 2019-2029 with extensive consultation and community workshops held by Council earlier in 2018.

Under the strategy the council is investigating alternatives options for recycling on the island.

"The transfer stations are serviced and maintained by a local contractor with Council staff conducting routine inspections of island waste facilities.

"Council is making headway upgrading island transfer stations.

"The remoteness and its environmental sensitivity complicate the planning process.

"Our aim is to have the Happy Valley transfer station upgraded first. The other sites will be upgraded in the next few years."

