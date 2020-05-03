Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lifting Restrictions
Lifting Restrictions
News

Hundreds ordered to quarantine, fines reach $2.2m

by Elise Williams
3rd May 2020 2:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than 500 people were directed into quarantine while trying to enter Queensland on the first day of eased restrictions in place due to COVID-19.

Police said Queenslanders were mostly well behaved yesterday as officers scouted parks, shops and other areas of potential mass gatherings. Officers issued 32 fines across the state for breaching the public health directions.

It came after the state's relaxed bans on picnics, non-essential shopping and travel distances came into effect at midnight Friday.

Since March 27 police have issued 1664 fines for breaching COVID-19 laws under the Public Health Act - a total that's cost Queenslanders more than $2.2 million in fines.

Queensland Police Mounted Unit patrolling New Farm Park on Saturday. Picture: Richard Walker
Queensland Police Mounted Unit patrolling New Farm Park on Saturday. Picture: Richard Walker

 

As retail stores are now welcome to trade, there were zero compliance checks conducted on non-essential businesses yesterday, and only 77 conducted on individuals in state-ordered quarantine.

There were 575 people directed into quarantine while trying to enter the state by both plane and car.

coronaviruspromo

 

Police intercepted 2411 vehicles at road checks along Queensland's border, while 22 vehicles were turned around at state border crossings.

 

Originally published as Hundreds ordered to quarantine, fines reach $2.2m

coronavirus coronavirus fines restrictions

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News There's never been a time in our recent history where the need for accurate and up to date information has been so critical.

        Shark researcher dives into study off Rainbow Beach

        premium_icon Shark researcher dives into study off Rainbow Beach

        News USC researcher says local waters may provide key insights into the behaviours of...

        $3.6m council project on track despite virus ‘challenges’

        premium_icon $3.6m council project on track despite virus ‘challenges’

        News Stage one is expected to finish this month despite weather and social distancing...

        Gympie wildlife carers warn: ‘Collision season has begun’

        premium_icon Gympie wildlife carers warn: ‘Collision season has begun’

        News Peak collision season has begun, just as coronavirus restrictions start to ease.