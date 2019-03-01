Hundreds of world's best set to hit Noosa surf festival

The joy of the Noosa Festival of Surfing is clearly evident in the smiles of these competitors as they race to the water to start a heat last year.

MORE than 600 of the world's best riders will descend on Noosa for the Vonu Pure Lager Noosa Festival of Surfing which opens on Saturday.

For the first time, World Surfari is managing the ever-popular event.

John Finlay, who heads World Surfari, said his version of the iconic festival would be both old and new.

"One of the exciting additions is the participation of the World Surf League," Mr Finlay said. "We are talking 120 of some of the world's best riders.

"Crowd numbers are difficult to gauge. And weekends are obviously busier than weekdays, but there will literally be thousands."

The dog surfing events are back, bringing novelty and fun to the weekend.

Single-use plastics are also being eradicated for an eco-friendly feel for the festival.

"Another thing we have brought in is a free shuttle bus doing a circuit," he said.

"Parking is obviously a little different at Noosa, so we're encouraging people to jump on."

Yesterday some of the world's finest longboarders were snapped practising on the waters of the tourist haven.

Hawaiian favourites Mason Schremmer and Kirra Seale hit the waves, as did world champion Soleil Errico.

Noosa local and teen sansation Emily Lethbridge will hope to add to her sixth-place finish last year in her home town. In the coveted Logger Pro title last year, Sunshine Beach product Zye Norris triumphed in the main event, beating a hotly contested field, including some of the sport's biggest names.