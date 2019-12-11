Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Hundreds of staff underpaid at Queensland utility

by STEVEN SCOTT
11th Dec 2019 9:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

SUNWATER has underpaid hundreds of senior staff for more than a decade in a bungle that could have ripped off up to a quarter of its workforce.

The state-owned water utility has written to current and former staff employed as far back as 2006 to warn they may have been underpaid.

In a move that could have affected about 400 senior staff employed on individual contracts, Sunwater failed to identify sections of an enterprise agreement.

The problem was discovered during recent negotiations over the agreement.

In a statement, Sunwater said those affected were "largely technical specialists and senior leaders".

Operator maintainers, electricians, mechanical tradespeople, administration and civil teams have not been affected, it said.

But the agency does not know exactly how many people who have been left out of pocket and has hired external consultants to help identify those it owes money to.

Sunwater has also referred itself to the federal Workplace Ombudsman and has attempted to contact staff. The embarrassing error will see taxpayers hit for back-pay.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks sunwater underpayment utility wage theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie drug dealer records his own confession

        premium_icon Gympie drug dealer records his own confession

        News A GYMPIE Region man’s drug dealing enterprise was small time most of the time, court finds.

        • 11th Dec 2019 8:35 AM
        Struggling Smiles Inclusive sells to rivals

        premium_icon Struggling Smiles Inclusive sells to rivals

        News The dental group is selling two practices to their direct rivals

        • 11th Dec 2019 8:25 AM
        VIDEO: Gympie’s Christmas miracle gift for desperate family

        premium_icon VIDEO: Gympie’s Christmas miracle gift for desperate family

        News The Gympie community has raised $90,000 to save thousands of struggling families...

        • 11th Dec 2019 8:11 AM
        Gympie court: man offered child $1000 for sex

        premium_icon Gympie court: man offered child $1000 for sex

        News A man has been jailed in Gympie District Court after a judge blasted his...