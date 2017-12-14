Hundreds of lettuce stolen in bizarre Jones Hill theft

ABOUT 300 lettuces have been stolen from a McIntosh Creek Rd property after thieves broke into a Jones Hill business during the early hours of Sunday morning, December 10.

Gympie Police yesterday confirmed the offence, which also included the theft of 20 Styrofoam boxes and 40 cardboard boxes.

Police are asking locals to keep an eye out for the produce.

Due to the limited shelf life of the product, police are predicting the cache will need to be sold quickly.

Senior Constable Deb Wruck said the thieves were meticulous in their execution.

"It sounds like they (thieves) had to remove the lettuces from a hydroponic set up.

"By doing that it creates mess on the floor,” Snr Const Wruck said.

"They had actually cleaned up afterwards and made it look like nothing had happened.

"You would think that if it was a competitor they just would have destroyed them,” she said.

Snr Const Wruck said the crime was one of the more unusual she had come across in her policing career.

A young lettuce growing at New Reefs Hydroponics.Photo: Emily Smith Emily Smith

"You wouldn't steal 300 lettuces unless you knew what you were going to do with them.

"You wouldn't steal them for them to go off.

"This is probably someone who wants to sell it to someone else.

"We are thinking (the offender) would have had to use a van or a ute of some sort to transport them.

Police are urging the public to keep an eye out for "pop-up” sellers.

"It is just an unusual thing to steal,” Snr Const Wruck said.

If you have any information on this crime, contact Policelink on 131 444.