Hundreds of job losses at Queensland University

A QUEENSLAND university has announced almost 100 staff members will now lose their jobs after the tertiary institution had already offered 197 voluntary redundancies, closed three campuses and implemented pay cuts and pay rise freezes.

Central Queensland University Vice-Chancellor Professor Nick Klomp told staff today of the further forced separation of 99 positions within the university "to help the university achieve required long-term cost savings."

Vice-chancellor of CQUniversity Nick Klomp announces 99 forced job losses. Picture: Supplied

The university had already issued a 20 per cent pay cut to senior executive staff, restructured its executive tier, implemented pay freezes, closed its Biloela, Noosa and Yeppoon sites, and accepted 197 voluntary redundancies.

It comes as the tertiary sector is battling with the economic fall out of COVID-19.

Professor Klomp said that the University Executive had considered "all possible options" to minimise job losses before proceeding with forced staff separations.

"This is a step we must take to ensure CQUniversity's ongoing success and sustainability in the post-COVID-19 environment, which will include more domestic and international competition for students, and more providers offering new products online.

"I'd like to acknowledge the important contributions of every single staff member here at CQUniversity."

However, Professor Klomp said the move would give the institution an edge in getting back on track to recover from the economic blow caused by the pandemic.

"Universities will play a critical role in the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic by producing excellent graduates, delivering research outcomes, training workforces, and contributing to economic growth," he said.

"To do this, universities must emerge as stronger, smarter, more agile institutions than ever before and I plan on ensuring that CQUniversity doesn't just survive but thrives in these unprecedented times".

