Hundreds of items up for grabs at Gympie council auction

Shelley Strachan
18th Nov 2019 2:56 PM
ARE you in the market for a park bench?

What about an aluminium ute tray?

Perhaps a large bus shelter is more up your alley?

This Wednesday, November 20, at the Monkland depot, Gympie Regional Council will auction off these items plus many more.

“The items up for sale are surplus to council’s needs,” Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch said this week.

“There are literally hundreds of items that bidders can get their hands on.

“There is concrete piping, box culverts, a range of plant equipment and other items used by council in its day-to-day operations.

“The money raised will go back into Council’s consolidated revenue,” he said.

Members of the public are welcome to attend.

A full list of auction items can be found http://bit.ly/GRC2019

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 9.30am

Where: Gympie Regional Council’s Monkland quarry, Laurenceson Rd, Monkland (opposite Bunnings).

NB – Members of the public are required to wear closed in footwear on site.

