OUTAGE: More than 300 customers are affected by a power outage after a truck brought down powerlines in Glenore Grove earlier today. Trevor Veale
News

Hundreds lose power after truck brings down powerlines

Dominic Elsome
by
29th Jan 2019 4:52 PM

MORE than 300 properties are without power and a major Lockyer Valley road is closed after a truck brought down powerlines this afternoon.

An Energex spokesperson confirmed a truck brought down overhead mains wires on the corner of Forest Avenue and Otto Road in Glenore Grove just after 2.20pm today.

A small grass fire was reported as a result of the fallen powerlines, but this was quickly extinguished.

At one stage, more than 550 customers were affected by the outage.

Presently, 312 customers are effected by the incident, and the spokesperson said crews were working as quickly as possible to restore power.

Queensland Police confirmed Forest Hill - Fernvale Road has been closed between the Warrego Hwy and Jahn Drive while Energex works to restore power.

energex forest hill fernvale rd glenore grove laidley lockyer valley otto road powerlines power outage queensland police
Gatton Star

