Hundreds grieve as Gympie farewells a friend

SENDING THEIR LOVE: Seeing their son off on his final journey, Bryce Brunjes-Kilshaw's parents, Judy Brunjes and Clem Kilshaw, release doves after his funeral. Arthur Gorrie

A YOUNG man who loved his friends and family and was never afraid to tell them has left a hole in the hearts of hundreds who attended his funeral yesterday.

More than 350 people filled The Pavilion to say goodby to Bryce Brunjes-Kilshaw, who died in a tragic car crash at Harvey Siding on June 16, along with his mate Sam Bourke, whose funeral was held last week.

Even at 25, Bryce seems to have become larger than life for many.

Bryce Brunjes-Kilshaw as he is remembered. Photo: Facebook Facebook

He is remembered as someone who liked a party, loved his friends and was capable of going from joker to hard worker and back again, according to what circumstances required.

He was remembered as management material by his boss at Gympie's Aldi store, Tom Sturme, who praised Bryce's leadership potential as well as his entertaining and genuine nature.

Friends of all ages shed a tear for the life of a noted terror on the football field, an entertaining companion, a wild man at the racetrack (although he did sometimes win) and a talented, hard-working young man.

More than 350 people attended Bryce Brunjes-Kilshaw's funeral. Arthur Gorrie

Older brother Justin said Bryce applied every day his philosophy that "you should never be afraid to show your friends and family how much you love them".

And friends were family to Bryce, he said.

"I love you my brother, but it's time to go home," he said.

"Brycie, I miss you little mate - until we meet again," said neighbour Peter Bishop.

Bryce and I shared a love of racehorses," family friend Merv Welsh said.

"It was something he inherited from his father."