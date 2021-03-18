Hundreds find inspiration at inaugural Gympie dance affair

The Inaugural Annual Dance Affair by Everybody Now! Photography by Leeroy Todd - 6

Letter to the Editor

Last Saturday night I attended the second session of the Inaugural Annual Dance Affair at the Pavilion.

The event was sponsored jointly by the State Government and the Gympie Regional Council.

I came away wishing that every Gympie family had been able to enjoy the experience. No doubt the cost ($27.50, $22.50 concession) put it beyond the reach of many.

But for the hundred plus who attended, it was an exuberant celebration of the wide variety of dancing available in the Gympie community.

I can’t remember them all, but there were the Moonshine Cloggers, a large group of very fit-looking Zumba women, the Long Flat Learner Dance Group, a couple of delightful ballet presentations and, finally, “One Million Rising” a group of women who sang and danced against domestic violence. If I have left out your group, I apologise.

The program was orchestrated, perhaps I should say choreographed, by a very professional troupe from out of town. The compère had done enough research to determine that Gympie is a spirited and resilient community. “Advanced players,” he called us .

The best part of the evening, which included a generous supper, was the audience participation in the dancing, cleverly choreographed on the spot by the various dance group leaders.

I will be surprised if there is not a significant upsurge in dancing activity around Gympie in the near future as a result of what was a truly enjoyable evening.

For myself, I was inspired to hurry out to Long Flat to dance the night away for the first time in a year.

Oh what a night it was! What a night!

Merv Welch, The Palms

