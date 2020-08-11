Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
People being evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta at 10am on Monday August 10
People being evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta at 10am on Monday August 10
News

Hundreds evacuated from Coast shopping centre

by Emily Toxward
11th Aug 2020 7:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HUNDREDS of workers, holiday-makers and shoppers were evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta just after 10am this morning.

According to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services media, one fire engine attended the Marine Parade shopping centre and commercial precinct around 10.15am Monday.

 

Hundreds of people were evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta this morning after fireys were called to the scene.
Hundreds of people were evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta this morning after fireys were called to the scene.


A spokesperson said the crew stayed on the scene for 10 minutes but found nothing suspicious and said there was no apparent cause for the alarm.

Centre management confirmed the incident, which saw hundreds of people assembly at the Coolangatta Surf Club, was a false alarm.

 

People being evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta.
People being evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta.


"Because the second alarm went off we had to evacuate the entire building," the spokeswoman said, "but it was definitely just a false alarm".

The entire block was evacuated, including residents and guests at holiday apartments either side of the shopping precinct.

Originally published as Hundreds evacuated from Coast shopping centre

coolangatta evacuation the strand

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Body found on Bruce Hwy 100m from crashed motorbike

        Premium Content Body found on Bruce Hwy 100m from crashed motorbike

        Breaking A man has died after a serious motorbike crash north of the Coast last night. The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

        ‘Prisoners in our homes’: Calls to move bat infestation

        Premium Content ‘Prisoners in our homes’: Calls to move bat infestation

        News Residents say they are “terrified” to go outside

        Two infamous decisions back on council agenda

        Premium Content Two infamous decisions back on council agenda

        News Gympie’s new councillors take a crack at some past controversial choices

        Pot grower given character reference from councillor

        Premium Content Pot grower given character reference from councillor

        News The Gympie region mum was also caught with illegal nicotine and pills brought over...