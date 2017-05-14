Hundreds celebrate as Gympie says 'Good on you Mum'

GOOD ON YOU MUM: The Evans and Granzella families took Mum, Maeve Granzella (third from left) to lunch at The Decks on Mary as Gympie Mothers Day celebrations got off to a big start, with Ashley Evans and John Granzella on the left and Chris, Amanda and Jayden Evans.

MOTHER'S Day is off to a huge start as hundreds of Gympie people say thanks to that very special person in our lives, our mothers.

That includes all the daughters and sisters and partners who are mothers as well, as a range of the region's eateries put on a special treat for families celebrating their mums.

More than 300 people booked out the breakfast buffet and lunch at The Decks, including luncheon guests , the Evans and Granzella families - John and Maeve Granzella, the guest of honour, with Ashley, Chris, Amanda and Jayden Evans.

Across Mary St, the Gympie RSL Club had 180 people at lunch and at that stage another 90 coming in for dinner.

The Empire Hotel said its lunch crowd was huge and sinner was all but sold out, even before noon.

Kingston House was packed and more than 200 people attended breakfast or lunch at the Mt Pleasant. Billy's had nearly 100 luncheon guests, as did The Australian.

The Phoenix was fully booked and the Victory Hotel was also fully booked for lunch with about 80 people.

At Southside, The Jockey Club Hotel also had big numbers.