'Humble' Perrett vows to fight for fair go for region

RE-ELECTED Member for Gympie Tony Perrett said he was humbled by the decision of the Gympie electorate to return him to the next State Parliament to represent this region.

"I would like to thank the electors of this region for entrusting me to represent them in the 56th Queensland Parliament,” Mr Perrett said.

"There have been 19 previous members for this region since the Queensland Parliament was formed and it is a great privilege and tremendous honour to represent the people of our community.

"I appreciate and value the trust that the electorate has placed in me for the next three years.

"It was a hard fought campaign and while the make-up of the next Parliament will most likely not be determined until the end of the week, no major party did particularly well.

"It is incumbent on all elected members of Parliament to acknowledge the message of the electorate and bring common sense and practicality back to the legislative agenda.

"I will not stop in my determination to see that this region gets its fair go.

"I am conscious of the faith placed in me by the electorate and I will be the representative for all of the region and not just for those who voted for me.

"Over the last three years I have met and worked with many constituents, community, and industry groups which have raised their concerns and I am committed to work alongside every sector of our community to increase our standard of living while preserving our great lifestyle,” he said.