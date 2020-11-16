Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Christmas crooners Human Nature are bringing a festive show to Brisbane
Christmas crooners Human Nature are bringing a festive show to Brisbane
Music

Human Nature’s Brisbane Christmas gig

by Amy Price
16th Nov 2020 6:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Renowned Christmas crooners Human Nature are bringing a festive show to Brisbane.

The band, who are members of the ARIA Hall of Fame, will perform a fully-reserved and seated concert at Brisbane Riverstage on Friday, December 18, with Brisbane singer Dami Im taking the stage as a special guest.

 

Human Nature will hit Riverstage on December 18. (AAP/Image Sarah Marshall)
Human Nature will hit Riverstage on December 18. (AAP/Image Sarah Marshall)

 

Christmas at the Riverstage will include songs from Human Nature's hugely successful The Christmas Album as well as hits from their back catalogue.

With the global pandemic shutting down their decade-long Las Vegas residency, the Christmas shows mark a permanent move home to Australia for the four-piece band.

 

Dami Im will join Human Nature for the concert.
Dami Im will join Human Nature for the concert.

 

While Phil Burton is already in NSW, the other three members - Andrew Tierney, his brother Michael and Toby Allen - will fly back to Western Australia in mid-November to quarantine ahead of a show in Perth on December 12, before continuing onto Brisbane.

Human Nature play Brisbane Riverstage on December 18, supported by Dami Im. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, November 19 from Ticketmaster.

 

 

Originally published as Human Nature's Brisbane Christmas gig

More Stories

Show More
dami im entertainment human nature music

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man charged with murder after dramatic arrest in Mackay

        Premium Content Man charged with murder after dramatic arrest in Mackay

        Crime Police have charged a man with murder after a body was found earlier this month. The wanted man was found more than 750km away in Mackay.

        4 Gympie eateries ordered to improve standards

        Premium Content 4 Gympie eateries ordered to improve standards

        News Businesses failing to comply with safety standards across the Gympie region.

        FOR SALE: 9 dream business opportunities in Gympie region

        Premium Content FOR SALE: 9 dream business opportunities in Gympie region

        News From historic hotels to management businesses near spectacular tourists hot spots...

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites