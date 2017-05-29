Hughes family takes Gympie Show glory back to Kandanga

WINNING FEELING: Sarah and Nick Hughes had plenty to smile about when they took home A big share of the Gympie Show glory to their Farogan Valley Droughtmaster stud at Upper Kandanga.

SARAH and Nick Hughes had what even the driest of commentators would call a good day or two at the Gympie Show.

They took home at least their fair share of glory when they put their finest breeding stock before the judges.

Mrs Hughes said she was delighted at the performance of their bull, Chief, and his full sister, Aura, and her calf, Ace, all fresh from their Farogan Valley Droughtmaster Stud at Upper Kandanga.

Droughtmaster was the feature breed at this year's Gympie Show and Mrs Hughes said the 162 droughtmasters exhibited were "possibly the largest showing of droughtmaster cattle in the state this year”.

Farogan Valley Chief was awarded the Junior Champion Bull honour and went on to claim Grand Champion Bull and Supreme Champion.

He also finished equal third in the Super Bull Challenge, in which half the votes come from the judges and the other half from the votes of spectators.

She and Mr Hughes were both full of praise for the recent show victories won by their breeders.

"Chief has performed extremely well on the show circuit this year with a Supreme Exhibit win at Gayndah Show, Tropical Champion at Kingaroy Show and Junior Champion Bull at the Monto Show,” Mr Hughes said.

The Hughes household started with commercial droughtmasters about 12 years ago and they have been been showing now for four years.

Mrs Hughes said they were absolutely thrilled with their successes so far. Mr Hughes said they had come to the show hoping to win a class, but to win the supreme exhibit award was "overwhelming”.

He said Chief had always stood out to them as a quality sire and they would now present him at the Brisbane Royal in August.

Farogan Valley Droughtmasters is located 14km west of Kandanga on about 400ha hilly to steep forest and scrub country, with some improved pastures.

"We aim to produce droughtmasters that are easy to handle and thrive in all conditions,” he said.

"We initially ran both a commercial and stud herd, but earlier in 2013 we sold our commercial cows and focused on building up stud numbers.

"Our stud herd has come from a wide background and we now run a small AI program to help develop desirable features.”