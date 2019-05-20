Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Hugely popular takeaway closes doors

Darren Hallesy
by
20th May 2019 3:05 PM | Updated: 3:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MYSTERY surrounds the closure of one the most popular takeaway shops in Ipswich.

For the past three years the shop has been a massive hit with locals but now the fryers are cold.

The shop closed for the last time on Friday night, and a sign on the door advises that they are no longer trading.

It reads: "Uncle Bills Takeway is no longer open for business. We are so grateful for all the customer support over the last three years. From all the staff at Uncle Bill's Thank You!"

Uncle Bills Takeaway in East Ipswich has closed
Uncle Bills Takeaway in East Ipswich has closed Darren Hallesy

Uncle Bill's was perfectly located on Jacaranda Street, near East Ipswich State School and appeared to be constantly busy.

It was popular for its fish and chips, burgers and a large range of home made meals, all of which were a hit with hungry school children and local residents.

 

Uncle Bills Takeaway in East Ipswich has closed
Uncle Bills Takeaway in East Ipswich has closed Darren Hallesy

The takeaway's closure comes just a couple of months after the for lease sign went up on the bakery next door. It continues to look for a new owner.

On the takeways' Facebook page the owners stated: "For those that don't know, Uncle Bills will regretfully be closed after today. We would like to thank all of our customers for their support and love over the past 3 years."

 

The Jacaranda Street bakery is still seeking a new owner after closing the doors
The Jacaranda Street bakery is still seeking a new owner after closing the doors Darren Hallesy

The Queensland Times has attempted to contact the owners.

business east ipswich jacaranda street takeaway food uncle bills
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Discovery of old bones on Southside causes a stir

    premium_icon Discovery of old bones on Southside causes a stir

    News Police were seen combing a Southside property earlier last week.

    • 20th May 2019 3:54 PM
    BREAKING: Emergency crews rush to crash north of Gympie

    premium_icon BREAKING: Emergency crews rush to crash north of Gympie

    News Ambulance, police on way to accident.

    • 20th May 2019 5:09 PM
    Korn guitarist on meth, porn and judgemental Christians

    Korn guitarist on meth, porn and judgemental Christians

    Movies “Coming off meth and finding Jesus I got a little bit fanatical..."

    • 20th May 2019 3:39 PM
    Calls for NAPLAN rethink after 'catastrophe'

    premium_icon Calls for NAPLAN rethink after 'catastrophe'

    News NAPLAN Online is expected to be fully rolled-out by 2020