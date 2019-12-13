Menu
Boris Johnson has won the general election. Picture: Ben Stansall – WPA Pool/Getty Images.
Politics

Huge victory as Boris Johnson wins by landslide

by Greg Heffer
13th Dec 2019 3:35 PM

Boris Johnson has won a huge victory in the general election and Jeremy Corbyn says he will not lead Labour into the next election as his party suffered the worst result in decades.

The Conservatives secured a majority after winning 326 seats, Sky News UK reported.

Speaking after he held onto his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency, Mr Johnson said: "It does look as though this One Nation Conservative government has been given a powerful new mandate to get Brexit done."

Jeremy Corbyn announced he would not lead Labour in any future general election campaign after a "very disappointing" night.

But he suggested he would not be departing as Labour leader immediately.

"I will discuss with our party to ensure there is a process now of reflection on this result and on the policies that the party will take going forward," Mr Corbyn added.

"And I will lead the party during that period to ensure that discussion takes place and we move on into the future."

