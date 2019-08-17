Huge turnout for Imbil's big Century celebration

MARY Valley Show Society treasurer Lyndall Ensby knew she was happy with the huge numbers at the weekend's 100th Mary Valley Show, but she will not know how happy until the final figures are tallied.
But outgoing Show Society president Barry Grainger was over the moon.
Mr Grainger, who has been a Show Society member for 50 years (half the life of the Show itself), happily accepted the congratulations of Queensland Governor, Paul de Jersey AC, as he announced his retirement plans from the stage at the show's official opening.
"Fifty years is long enough,” he said, recalling 1969, when a family friend, Des Bull, lent him the 25c membership fee.
"I've been involved in the Show Society ever since,” he said.
Speaking later he told of his rise to his first executive role, secretary in 1993-94.
"Then I became presid3ent in 2011 and I've been co-ordinating the rodeo side of things since 1991.
"I'll be stepping down in February, when the AGM comes round,” he said.
"If you've got good volunteers around you, it's easy,” he said.
Unfortunately though, it seems many families are too busy, with children and both parents working and it was getting harder to find volunteers.
But this year's event was a Mary Valley Show anyone would be prepared to go out on.
"The Governor's aide said thanks for "a beautiful two hours in the Mary Valley.
"He's an absolute gentleman,” Mr Grainger said, "a very straight forward sort of man and very humble - very likeable.
"A lot of people made a special effort to come to Imbil, some from far away, because it was the 100th show.”
Another show stalwart was the tireless Alain Henderson, who has retired from ring event announcing at the Gympie Show.
At 88 and good humoured as ever, a grinning Mr Henderson was still there yesterday keeping the crowd informed and entertained.
Mrs Ensby mentioned another anniversary coming up in November, one crucial to the existence of the Show and even the Mary Valley itself, an anniversary with a strong connection to then federal Environment Minister (and now once again lead singer for Midnight Oil, Peter Garrett
"I was watching their performance out west and I realised it is coming up 10 years since Peter Garrett said N-O,” she said.
That moment was a special one for the Ensbys, whose daughters Ashleigh, Danielle and Alexis, helped save the Valley from inundation with their attention-getting "No Dam” bikinis.
"I told them they should wear them again for the anniversary,” Mrs Ensby said.
A new event at the show was the crowd pleasing chainsaw and very noisy ripping competition, the 100c Post Rip contest, in which contestants cut along the grain and then split logs into five fence posts each.
It requires a specially modified chain and a lot more power from the 100cc engines, which were modified by all kinds of mechanical and fuel formula witchcraft.
One common modificaiton was the removal or extreme modification of the mufflers, making for a very noisy and exciting event.
Volunteers from Amamoor State School Parents and Citizens Committee worked on the gate and a line of now-classic cars - Holdens, a Jeep and Mini Minors and a Moke also welcomed the visitors.
CWA members ensured good supplies of great country cooking and stalls and displays were everywhere, showcasing everything from ice cream to reptiles.