Huge transformation planned for former Wolvi cane farm

Developers have proposed to turn a one-time sugar cane field at Wolvi into a craysfish farm. Picture: Liana Turner

The Gympie region is continuing to claw its way toward being a major food bowl, with plans unveiled to transform a 39ha Wolvi property into a red claw crayfish farm.

Owen and Kaitlyn Warhurst have asked for permission to transform the property, southwest of the Toolara Forest and on Counter Rd, into a farm capable of producing 6.5-8 tonne of crayfish a year.

To do this they will need to build 3ha of grow-out ponds on the property, each with a 2200sq m surface area.

The land itself has been extensively cleared due to its historical use in growing sugar cane.

The 39ha Counter Rd farm was previously used for sugar cane.

Existing buildings on the land will be retained for use with the proposed farm.

Crayfish farming is not new to the region.

Andrew Gosbell has run Alba Aquaculture Farms at Wolvi for more than 20 years and in 2018 the Ironbark Redclaw Freshwater Crayfish farm, also located at Wolvi, claimed a gold medal in the. delicious awards in Sydney.

More than a dozen crayfish ponds will be built on the farm.

The Ironbark farm was sold in that same year.

The Warhursts’ development application is open for public submissions on Gympie Regional Council’s website.