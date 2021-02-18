Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Developers have proposed to turn a one-time sugar cane field at Wolvi into a craysfish farm. Picture: Liana Turner
Developers have proposed to turn a one-time sugar cane field at Wolvi into a craysfish farm. Picture: Liana Turner
Business

Huge transformation planned for former Wolvi cane farm

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
18th Feb 2021 12:03 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Gympie region is continuing to claw its way toward being a major food bowl, with plans unveiled to transform a 39ha Wolvi property into a red claw crayfish farm.

Owen and Kaitlyn Warhurst have asked for permission to transform the property, southwest of the Toolara Forest and on Counter Rd, into a farm capable of producing 6.5-8 tonne of crayfish a year.

To do this they will need to build 3ha of grow-out ponds on the property, each with a 2200sq m surface area.

The land itself has been extensively cleared due to its historical use in growing sugar cane.

The 39ha Counter Rd farm was previously used for sugar cane.
The 39ha Counter Rd farm was previously used for sugar cane.

Existing buildings on the land will be retained for use with the proposed farm.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Crayfish farming is not new to the region.

Andrew Gosbell has run Alba Aquaculture Farms at Wolvi for more than 20 years and in 2018 the Ironbark Redclaw Freshwater Crayfish farm, also located at Wolvi, claimed a gold medal in the. delicious awards in Sydney.

More than a dozen crayfish ponds will be built on the farm.
More than a dozen crayfish ponds will be built on the farm.

BONUS: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

The Ironbark farm was sold in that same year.

The Warhursts’ development application is open for public submissions on Gympie Regional Council’s website.

development gympie council gympie development gympie food gympie regional council
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier announces COVID-19 vaccine plan

        Premium Content Premier announces COVID-19 vaccine plan

        Health The first 100 COVID-19 jabs in Queensland will be given on Monday, with the state’s top doctor saying everyone over 17 will be vaccinated by October.

        ‘A big hole in his chest’: Witnesses relive fatal stabbing

        Premium Content ‘A big hole in his chest’: Witnesses relive fatal stabbing

        News A man who was with his son when he was stabbed at a Gympie intersection in broad...

        Telstra, Optus to trial new technology in problem areas

        Premium Content Telstra, Optus to trial new technology in problem areas

        News Unreliable phone service is a problem for people in parts of the Gympie region, and...

        Gympie owner of 2 pit bulls loses fight to save their lives

        Premium Content Gympie owner of 2 pit bulls loses fight to save their lives

        News The dogs were declared dangerous after a series of attacks at Tamaree, one which...