Huge sum Friends stars earn from re-runs

THE Friends actors are raking in the cash without even getting back together for a reunion.

It's the re-runs shown on Netflix that are bringing in the big bucks.

Starring Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) and Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), the show has produced some of the most-loved characters in television.

Friends cast members (top) Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, (bottom) Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer are still bringing in the big bucks.

UCLA lecturer Tom Nunan, who was head of comedy at Fox's TV division when creators Marta Kauffman, Kevin S Bright and David Crane were pitching the show, told The Scotsman: "You just don't know how is it when a group of people come together and, if you forgive the expression, make beautiful music together, is that going to be for a generation or is it going to be for the ages?"

Comparing them to rock legends The Beatles, he said: "I think with The Beatles we can safely say it's for the ages. It's possible with Friends it's the same thing."

Friends first hit our screens on September 22, 1994 and ran for 10 years.

It was based on a group of six 20-somethings living in New York, with the on-off romance between Ross and Rachel being one of the main themes.

Now it seems Friends is arguably more popular today than it was during its 10th and final season, with its six stars reportedly earning $A29 million a year through re-runs alone.

Schwimmer and Aniston in scene from the show.

Meanwhile, diehard fans who have been waiting for a Friends reunion better not hold their breath.

Although Aniston thought her castmates would be up for reprising their roles, telling Ellen De Generes that "anything could happen", Kudrow - who played Phoebe Buffay - recently dismissed the idea as "sad".

The 55-year-old star explained: "They're rebooting everything. I don't know how that works with Friends, though. That was about people in their 20s, 20s. The show isn't about people in their 40s, 50s. And if we have the same problems, that's just sad."

And Schwimmer, 51, has similarly echoed that sentiment in the past that the cast are just too old to play the same characters.

The actor - who had the part of Ross Gellar in the sitcom - previously said: "Look, the thing is, I just don't know if I want to see all of us with crutches (and) walkers.

"I doubt it - I really doubt it. But thank you for asking, and moving on!"

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission