Huge overhaul in works for popular Southside shop

Plans have been lodged with Gympie Regional Council to demolish the existing Southside Store and replace it with a multi-pump service station.

BIG changes are in the works for a Gympie staple with plans under way to bulldoze the Southside Store and replace it with a new service station.

Developer Cylinder Cove wants to rebuild the block into a multi-pump service station with a 212sq m shop.

The Southside Store has been in business for more than 30 years.

This would require demolishing the “outdated” building that has been at the site for more than 30 years.

“The existing service station and convenience store located on the site is not constructed to modern standards, including a refuelling area located within the Exhibition Rd road reserve and no dedicated carparking area,” they said in their application.

Plans for the new service station.

The new station would be able to hold 17 cars in queue and would provide nine onsite parking spaces if approved.

It is proposed to run 24 hours a day; the developers said the nearby Caltex operates after 10pm and before 7am, which proves an around-the-clock business fits within the area’s zoning.

Overview of the proposed new service station.

An acoustic fence will be built on the block’s north side.

The shop has been an Exhibition Rd staple for more than 30 years, and last changed hands in 2018 for $650,000.

The development application is open for public feedback until October 14.