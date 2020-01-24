Huge new quarry expansion headed to Gympie’s south

A quarry at Kybong has been given approval to extract up to 100,000 tonnes every year.

A quarry at Kybong has been given approval to extract up to 100,000 tonnes every year.

A PROPOSED quarry expansion south of Gympie has been given the go ahead by Gympie Regional Council, ending the developers’ almost two year wait for approval.

The quarry, on the Old Bruce Highway between Kybong and Traveston, was left in limbo after its original noise report left out a nearby house.

The opening of the Section C upgrade of the Bruce highway further delayed matters, with the shift causing a drop in background noise and forcing another amendment to the noise report.

Under the new application the quarry can extract up to 100,000 tonnes each year, up from its original 5000 tonne limit.

Councillors voted to approve the quarry.

However 21 conditions were placed on the development, including restrictions on noise and blasting.

The latter drew the attention of councillor Bob Fredman, who asked before the vote if it was too late to address concerns about vibration.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

He said a nearby house was built of concrete and “may be prone to cracking” should the developer choose break up rocks with some explosive help.

Mr Fredman moved for a restriction on pattern blasting be included in the conditions.

It will not prohibit multiple blasting at the quarry, but a geotechnical report outline the potential impacts must be given to the council before it can be done.

Mal Gear says a proposal to shut the quarry at 1pm on Saturdays was “restrictive”.

Operating hours were also argued over.

Deputy mayor Bob Leitch asked if a 6pm cut-off on Saturdays could be shortened as families were more likely to be home on weekends.

But Mal Gear called this restrictive, and Mark McDonald questioned why this quarry would be forced to shut when “one just down the road finishes at 6pm”.

Operating hours at the quarry will be 7am-6pm Monday through Saturday.