Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A quarry at Kybong has been given approval to extract up to 100,000 tonnes every year.
A quarry at Kybong has been given approval to extract up to 100,000 tonnes every year.
News

Huge new quarry expansion headed to Gympie’s south

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
24th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PROPOSED quarry expansion south of Gympie has been given the go ahead by Gympie Regional Council, ending the developers’ almost two year wait for approval.

The quarry, on the Old Bruce Highway between Kybong and Traveston, was left in limbo after its original noise report left out a nearby house.

The opening of the Section C upgrade of the Bruce highway further delayed matters, with the shift causing a drop in background noise and forcing another amendment to the noise report.

Under the new application the quarry can extract up to 100,000 tonnes each year, up from its original 5000 tonne limit.

Councillors voted to approve the quarry.
Councillors voted to approve the quarry.

However 21 conditions were placed on the development, including restrictions on noise and blasting.

The latter drew the attention of councillor Bob Fredman, who asked before the vote if it was too late to address concerns about vibration.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

He said a nearby house was built of concrete and “may be prone to cracking” should the developer choose break up rocks with some explosive help.

Mr Fredman moved for a restriction on pattern blasting be included in the conditions.

It will not prohibit multiple blasting at the quarry, but a geotechnical report outline the potential impacts must be given to the council before it can be done.

Mal Gear says a proposal to shut the quarry at 1pm on Saturdays was “restrictive”.
Mal Gear says a proposal to shut the quarry at 1pm on Saturdays was “restrictive”.

Operating hours were also argued over.

Deputy mayor Bob Leitch asked if a 6pm cut-off on Saturdays could be shortened as families were more likely to be home on weekends.

But Mal Gear called this restrictive, and Mark McDonald questioned why this quarry would be forced to shut when “one just down the road finishes at 6pm”.

Operating hours at the quarry will be 7am-6pm Monday through Saturday.

bruce highway development gympie council gympie regional council quarry
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Fed up': Dairy industry being used as a political football

        premium_icon 'Fed up': Dairy industry being used as a political football

        Politics Farmers are fed up with having the dairy industry treated like a political football: A letter from the Queensland Dairyfarmers’ Organisation president

        ’Tinder pro’ shares tips for swiping success in Burnett

        premium_icon ’Tinder pro’ shares tips for swiping success in Burnett

        Dating Meet ‘Tinder Cowboy’ James, and believe me ladies, this isn’t his first rodeo.

        Jobs axed as administrator takes over major fashion brand

        premium_icon Jobs axed as administrator takes over major fashion brand

        Business Fashion giant begins identifying stores that will close.

        Police hunt for pair who may be armed after Wide Bay robbery

        Police hunt for pair who may be armed after Wide Bay robbery

        Crime Police believe wanted armed robbery couple have weapons.