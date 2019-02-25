Huge milestone for Gympie couple who worked in mines 27 yrs

DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY: Eric and his wife Violet celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on February 15, 2019.

IT WAS love at first sight for Eric and Violet Raittila who celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on February 16 at Kingston House Restaurant.

Eric served in the Finnish army for 11 months in 1957. A year later he met Violet at a defence party gathering in Helsinki and after six months, the pair married on February 15, 1959.

In 1970, they travelled half way around the world with their four children from the cold in Finland to the warm climate of Australia, landing in Sydney where Eric worked as a motor mechanic for a car dealership.

This job didn't last for too long as Eric heard the mines were paying a good wage, and off it was to Mt Isa where he was a labourer for 17 years and then a supervisor for 10 years before retirement in 1994.

"We both worked in the mines for 27 years before we retired to Hervey Bay,” Eric said.

Eric said the secret to a happy marriage is you have to be honest with one another.

"Love does not need to be perfect, it just needs to be true,” he said.

"We made a promise when we married and we stuck to it.”

In 2004 Eric and Violet moved to Gympie and have been enjoying the city ever since.

They have four adult children, four grandchildren, four great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren who live in Queensland.