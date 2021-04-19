HUGE LIST: 76 people facing Gympie Magistrates Court today
The following people are due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today, Monday April 19:
Anderson, Lachlan Christopher
Antonio, Jack Steven
Atkinson, Wayne John
Barker, Craig Kenneth
Bayldon, Brett Ingliss
Beattie, Teresa
Bell, Luke Angus
Bell, Ronella Lervern Honour
Berry, Colin Mark
Bevan, Daniel Edward
Blanch, David Aaron
Bramley, Megan Anne
Brehm, Jayden Alan
Brennan, Ramona Leigh
Burgess, Alyce Maree
Butler, Jamie Dennis Geoffry
Carroll, Craig Edward
Caulfield, Nathan John
Chilly-Ross, Steven Arthur
Condon, Bud Fredrick
Constantine, Mark Andrew
Cooper, Duncan Charles
Corby, Kristine Lee
Davies, Jake James
Dyhrberg, Trent Edward
Fabre, Hugo Charles
Finselbach, Jackson
Flight, Daniel James
Foster, Amy Leigh
Gallaher, Thomas Patrick John
Gilliland, Shaun Patrick
Greentree, Darren John
Hames, Jessie Leena
Hartwig, John Francis
Higgins, Daniel Colin
Hore, Kylie Narelle
Horvat, Joshua Peter
Hutchison, Brodie Lee
Janevsky, George James
Janke, Dylan Neil
Johnston, Michael Patrick
Kinley, Ayden Roy
Knox, Wayde Stanley
Koek, Saar Marie
Kross, Thomas Roy
Kumar, Rajan
Laws, Grace Margaret
Lightfoot, Neil Allan
Little, Michael John
Maher, Jasminum Veronica
Mcrae, Cameron Anthony
Molloy, Gavin Linn
Mooney-Young, Joseph Paul
Moore, Gregory James
Moseley, Christopher Robert
Moulden, Anthony Mark
Munn, Peter Timothy
Nicholls, Mark David
Nixon-Harraine, Soul Rebel
Norman, Stephen James
Ponsonby, Justin Scott
Potts, Jessica
Pye, Vincent James
Pyke, Alena Eve
Rogers, Isaac Alan
Said, John Joseph
Saurine, Kalabe John Steven
Sikora, Joshua Kyle
Sing, Liam Brighton
Strachan, David Lee
Taylor, Corey William
Trivanovic, Rade
Warner, Kaiden Stewart James
Whittaker, Glen Earnest
Williams, Douglas John
Zwicker, Jasper