HUGE LIST: 76 people facing Gympie Magistrates Court today

Today’s court listings are published as part of News Corporation’s commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

WIN NOW: Win $20,000 cash or $100 gift cards

The following people are due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today, Monday April 19:

Anderson, Lachlan Christopher

Antonio, Jack Steven

Atkinson, Wayne John

Barker, Craig Kenneth

Bayldon, Brett Ingliss

Beattie, Teresa

Bell, Luke Angus

Bell, Ronella Lervern Honour

Berry, Colin Mark

Bevan, Daniel Edward

Blanch, David Aaron

Bramley, Megan Anne

Brehm, Jayden Alan

Brennan, Ramona Leigh

Burgess, Alyce Maree

Butler, Jamie Dennis Geoffry

Carroll, Craig Edward

Caulfield, Nathan John

Chilly-Ross, Steven Arthur

Condon, Bud Fredrick

Constantine, Mark Andrew

Cooper, Duncan Charles

Corby, Kristine Lee

Davies, Jake James

Dyhrberg, Trent Edward

Fabre, Hugo Charles

Finselbach, Jackson

Flight, Daniel James

Foster, Amy Leigh

Gallaher, Thomas Patrick John

Gilliland, Shaun Patrick

Greentree, Darren John

Hames, Jessie Leena

Hartwig, John Francis

Higgins, Daniel Colin

Hore, Kylie Narelle

Horvat, Joshua Peter

Hutchison, Brodie Lee

Janevsky, George James

Janke, Dylan Neil

Johnston, Michael Patrick

Kinley, Ayden Roy

Knox, Wayde Stanley

Koek, Saar Marie

Kross, Thomas Roy

Kumar, Rajan

Laws, Grace Margaret

Lightfoot, Neil Allan

Little, Michael John

Maher, Jasminum Veronica

Mcrae, Cameron Anthony

Molloy, Gavin Linn

Mooney-Young, Joseph Paul

Moore, Gregory James

Moseley, Christopher Robert

Moulden, Anthony Mark

Munn, Peter Timothy

Nicholls, Mark David

Nixon-Harraine, Soul Rebel

Norman, Stephen James

Ponsonby, Justin Scott

Potts, Jessica

Pye, Vincent James

Pyke, Alena Eve

Rogers, Isaac Alan

Said, John Joseph

Saurine, Kalabe John Steven

Sikora, Joshua Kyle

Sing, Liam Brighton

Strachan, David Lee

Taylor, Corey William

Trivanovic, Rade

Warner, Kaiden Stewart James

Whittaker, Glen Earnest

Williams, Douglas John

Zwicker, Jasper