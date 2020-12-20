Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Huge highway delays follow crash

by Nathan Edwards
20th Dec 2020 1:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Motorists making their way from the Sunshine Coast to Brisbane this afternoon have been told to expect major delays, following a reported two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway.

Police crews arrived on scene on the highway just north of Caboolture just before 12pm.


Initial reports indicate two vehicles collided in the southbound lanes, with one of the vehicles also towing a boat on a trailer.

No one is believed to be injured.

At 12.40pm delays stretch edfrom the Glass House Mountains all the way to Morayfield.

RACQ have advised motorists travelling southbound to pack their patience, and to potentially avoid the area if possible.


Originally published as Huge highway delays follow crash

More Stories

bruce highway crash editors picks traffic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 19yo fails to appear twice and drives unlicensed

        Premium Content IN COURT: 19yo fails to appear twice and drives unlicensed

        News A 19-year-old meat worker has racked up a total of four offences throughout 2020 for driving unlawfully and failing to appear. DETAILS:

        State’s top ATAR achievers revealed

        Premium Content State’s top ATAR achievers revealed

        Education Thirty Qld students received top result as ATAR results released

        FIRST RESULTS: How schools performed in ATAR

        Premium Content FIRST RESULTS: How schools performed in ATAR

        Education FIRST RESULTS: How Queensland schools performed in ATAR