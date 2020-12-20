Huge highway delays follow crash

Motorists making their way from the Sunshine Coast to Brisbane this afternoon have been told to expect major delays, following a reported two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway.

Police crews arrived on scene on the highway just north of Caboolture just before 12pm.

It's going to be a long trip for those heading to #Brisbane from the #SunshineCoast this afternoon, with an earlier crash causing heavy congestion from the Glass House Mountains to Morayfield.



Initial reports indicate two vehicles collided in the southbound lanes, with one of the vehicles also towing a boat on a trailer.

No one is believed to be injured.

At 12.40pm delays stretch edfrom the Glass House Mountains all the way to Morayfield.

RACQ have advised motorists travelling southbound to pack their patience, and to potentially avoid the area if possible.

There's heavy southbound delays on the Bruce Highway today following a crash in #Elimbah. Pack your patience!



