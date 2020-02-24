HUGE GALLERY: Groms lap up Wilson’s surfing fun day

Junior surfers gather around their hero Julian Wilson at Coolum on Saturday for the Julian Wilson Serious Fun Invitational. Photo: Patrick Woods

COOLUM product Julian Wilson has cherished an opportunity to welcome rising juniors to his hometown break and provide some with a taste of life on the world tour.

The 31-year-old hosted his third annual Serious Fun event on Saturday with more than 150 kids donning pink rashies, hitting the surf and enjoying a variety of fun activities.

Wilson also hand-picked 12 to contest a competitive invitational on the day.

"I just do it because this is my hometown and this is the beach I grew up surfing and I never dreamt that I'd be able to get the best kids in Australia, 16 and under, to be at Coolum Beach competing," he said.

"When I was a grom that would have just been the ultimate for me to see the up and coming kids come through my hometown."

He was proud to host the invitational and hoped to one day see some of the rising juniors chase the World Championship Tour dream.

"I think that it's (the event) something that happens a lot down more towards the Gold Coast," he said.

"I feel like its nice to be able to create something like this for the Sunshine Coast and now with a couple - me, Keely (Andrew) and Isabella (Nichols) - this year there's a few CT surfers on the Coast so I'm just trying to support that.

"Hopefully some of the groms that are here today in pink rashies are watching and one day they're going to be in this event and go on to the CT as well."

Wilson hosted the invitational portion of the Serious Fun event in a similar format to what he'd experience on tour.

"To create something that way (is great)," he said.

"They have their locker rooms, their rashies and everything is set up for the kids.

"They have a warm up area and priority heats and man-on-man surfing so it's taste of things to come."