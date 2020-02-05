Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A snake catcher captured the 'once in a lifetime' moment a huge green tree frog swallowed one of the world’s most venomous snakes.
A snake catcher captured the 'once in a lifetime' moment a huge green tree frog swallowed one of the world’s most venomous snakes.
Offbeat

A hungry green tree frog ate a deadly snake

by KEAGAN ELDER
5th Feb 2020 2:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Townsville snake catcher captured the "once in a lifetime" moment a huge green tree frog swallowed one of the world's most venomous snakes.

Jamie Chapel, owner of Snake Take Away and Chapel Pest Control, was left in awe after he was called out to catch a snake at Stuart on Tuesday.

A green frog eating a coastal taipan at Stuart. Photo: Jamie Chapel
A green frog eating a coastal taipan at Stuart. Photo: Jamie Chapel

"I spoke to a lady about a taipan at a property. When I was on the way there she told me it had been eaten by a frog," he said.

"The frog was nearly about the size of my hand, so quite large. The snake would have been about 25cm."

Green tree frogs are one of the largest Australian frogs and have been known to eat large prey including mice. They have even been recorded catching bats around cave entrances.

The frog engulfed the snake before Mr Chapel but it did not come away unscathed.

Mr Chapel said the frog was bitten by the taipan, regarded one of Australia's deadliest snakes.

"I took him home and put him in the rehab tank. I didn't want him to regurgitate a live taipan at the lady's property," he said.

He said the frog had changed colour following the bite but was still alive.

In 2018 Mr Chapel rescued a green tree frog after it had been swallowed and regurgitated by a snake.

This time however, Mr Chapel let nature take its course.

"I did think about it (rescuing the snake) because I honestly thought the frog was going to die," he said.

Mr Chapel said coastal taipans were relatively uncommon in Townsville.

frog jamie chapel snake snake take away and chapel pest control taipan wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver who killed Gympie mum more stoned than he admitted

        premium_icon Driver who killed Gympie mum more stoned than he admitted

        News The devastated Zahner family attended the Gympie Court today to witness justice being served to the man who killed their mother and wife

        Facebook fraud lands mother of three in court

        premium_icon Facebook fraud lands mother of three in court

        Crime "You may need a bit of guidance on your financial situation,"

        Gympie teen’s terror as coronavirus travel bans bite

        premium_icon Gympie teen’s terror as coronavirus travel bans bite

        Health A Gympie student is terrified of being sent to Christmas Island

        Two injured in Gunalda highway crash

        premium_icon Two injured in Gunalda highway crash

        News Two people are reported injured in a single vehicle crash.