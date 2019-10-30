Huge expansion for Gympie region nursing home

A floor plan of the proposed 50-bed expansion of a Tin Can Bay aged care centre.

A TIN Can Bay aged care centre wants to more than double its size with the help of a Victorian development company.

Dam 26 Pty Ltd wants Gympie Regional Council to approve its plans to boost the number of beds available at the Residency by Dillon’s facility on Coral Trout Dr by 50.

The existing 950sq m building, built in the 1990s, has room for 20 at present, and if the expansion is approved it will become home to 70 residents.

The new beds would be housed in a new 2245sq m single-storey building.

They will cater to “high care” patients.

A dedicated space for dining and activities, a nurses’ station, an outdoor community space and 25 parking spaces are included in the proposal.

Enclosed and covered walkways will connect the new and existing buildings.

The developers said the expanded centre was needed to “further cater to the growing aged care demographic in Tin Can Bay”.

“The current residential care facility comprising of 20 beds is insufficient to support a town with an older population.

“Census statistics for Tin Can Bay show that 44 per cent of the town’s population is aged 65 years and over, while the median age is 62.”

The new centre will keep its entry access on Coral Trout Dr, with the driveway “extended and reconfigured” to fit the new parking spots.

An aerial image of the centre, which is enclosed by trees to the west and south.

The Cooloola Waters Retirement Resort on Toolara Rd was the only other housing option available for elderly residents in Tin Can Bay.

“Additionally, the resort is a ‘retirement facility’ which by definition of the Planning Scheme is to provide independent living units designed for over 55s and does not permit assisted living,” the developers said in the application.

“Therefore, the subject site is deemed to be the only premises in Tin Can Bay that operates as a residential care facility, which provides improved choice for people who cannot live independently and require regular care.”