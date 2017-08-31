Huge car parts theft but phone retrieved

MISSING PHONE: Police have asked the owner of a phone, found at Southside in this case, to claim the item.

THIEVES stole wholesale quantities of car parts from a Gympie business this week, police reported yesterday.

But, on the bright side, a Samsung mobile phone in a brightly decorated case has been handed in, a spokeswoman said.

Snr Cnst Deb Wruck said thieves had done a serious backyard job between Monday and Wednesday, when they entered a business property on Cross St and removed motor parts from the rear.

She said the thieves had stolen 50 alternators and starter motors and three SU carburettors and manifolds.

She asked for anyone with information or who may be approached to buy the items to report the matter to Gympie police, Policelink either online or on 131444, or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.

She also said police had yet to find the owner of a Samsung mobile phone and case handed in about June 3. It was found outside a Southside Shopping Centre store. The owner is asked to claim the device.