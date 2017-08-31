24°
News

Huge car parts theft but phone retrieved

MISSING PHONE: Police have asked the owner of a phone, found at Southside in this case, to claim the item.
MISSING PHONE: Police have asked the owner of a phone, found at Southside in this case, to claim the item. Contributed
Arthur Gorrie
by

THIEVES stole wholesale quantities of car parts from a Gympie business this week, police reported yesterday.

But, on the bright side, a Samsung mobile phone in a brightly decorated case has been handed in, a spokeswoman said.

Snr Cnst Deb Wruck said thieves had done a serious backyard job between Monday and Wednesday, when they entered a business property on Cross St and removed motor parts from the rear.

She said the thieves had stolen 50 alternators and starter motors and three SU carburettors and manifolds.

She asked for anyone with information or who may be approached to buy the items to report the matter to Gympie police, Policelink either online or on 131444, or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.

She also said police had yet to find the owner of a Samsung mobile phone and case handed in about June 3. It was found outside a Southside Shopping Centre store. The owner is asked to claim the device.

Topics:  car parts cross st gympie gympie crime lost and found police

Gympie Times
Horror infection eats hole in racing identity's heart

Horror infection eats hole in racing identity's heart

The region's worst flu season in years was almost fatal for Gympie Turf Club president Shane Gill this week, when a secondary infection attacked his heart

Widgee drafts once more for annual camp

Shenae Whalley enjoying the variety at the Widgee Markets.

Markets, crafts top out the week.

Award-winning effort from Gympie's senior citizens

PRIZED RESIDENTS: Senior Citizen award winners Marie Vella and Stewart English, pictured here with Mayor Mick Curran.

A rural firie and a police volunteer take out top awards.

eSafety proves vital for Cooloola Christian College

INTERNET SAFETY: Cooloola Christian College's James Cumerford , Teachers Aide Kalinda Kernick, and Madison Kelleher.

Gympie school in fight for internet safety

Local Partners