Huge cancer effort as grateful son donates thousands

HUSKY CHRISTMAS: Husqvarna dealer Billy Fernie has found a way to thank Little Haven Palliative Care and brighten up everyone else's Christmas as well.

GYMPIE'S acclaimed volunteer-supported Little Haven palliative care service has a friend for life in Billy Fernie.

And he says all of us can win by supporting his efforts to raffle his big good-will donation of more than $2000 worth of Husqvarna outdoor power equipment.

And Mr Fernie, who owns Bevan's Small Engine Repair Centre in Park Tce, has donated a share of his Christmas stock to the care service which looked after his father, as he faced an inevitable end.

But he hopes Little Haven make even more than the value of his $2253 donation, via $2 raffle tickets on sale at his business and at the Mount Pleasant Hotel.

For anyone with a garden, the prize is enormous - a rider mower trailer packed to overflowing with all sorts of very cool power equipment, an all of it the best of quality Husqvarna merchandise.

And any gardener knows this is the time of year when there is always plenty to do.

"There's a chainsaw, a blower, a brush cutter, hedge trimmer and push-power mower,” he said.

"Little Haven people have done a great job for a lot of people and it must be hard for them.

"They really get to know someone and then that person is gone.

"It must be a wrench. I'd hate to do that job, but they are wonderful,” he said.

"They have to be caring, but they have to be tough as well, just to cope with their own emotions.”

Mr Fernie says his gift is "only a small price to pay” for work that benefits so many people.

"My father passed away from cancer, after a long, drawn out process over a couple of years,” he said.

"About five years ago, my grand parents passed away and Little Haven made sure there was always someone out there to help,” he said.

"The family deals with it, but their people have to deal with it too and help you cope as well.

"You just have to ring up. They come in and help and they know what they are doing,” he said.

The raffle will run over the Christmas and New Year's holiday period and will be drawn on February 24.

