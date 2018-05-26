HUGE: $6.1 million sale 'sign of things to come' in Gympie

STRONG RETURN: Cattle grazing properties at Pie Creek and McIntosh Creek have been purchased for $6.1 million.

STRONG RETURN: Cattle grazing properties at Pie Creek and McIntosh Creek have been purchased for $6.1 million. Contributed

MORE than $10 million has been secured in six recent large property sales around Gympie as buying interest in the region continues to grow.

Among the settlements commissioned by Gympie Regional Realty, includes a $6.1 million figure for cattle grazing properties totalling about 120 hectares in Pie Creek and McIntosh Creek.

John Cochrane says Gympie is a truly unique property market. Renee Albrecht

Gympie Regional Realty co-owner and sales consultant John Cochrane said the sites had been purchased with the intention to continue current rural and farming purposes, but could potentially draw urban and rural residential interest in future.

Mr Cochrane said the sale had only taken "weeks” and would be "a sign of things to come” for the region.

"I've seen this coming for a long time,” he said.

"People are seeing Gympie as the ideal area for lifestyle, as a place to invest to get good capital growth.

"The highway developments have made Gympie much closer to the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane, and the price on properties south of here has increased the demand up here, so there is a high percentage of people (looking to) move from the south and settle in Gympie.

"There's a big demand for blocks of land here.”

John and Margaret Cochrane.

A "big range of properties” on offer in the region - coupled with comparative affordability when compared with our southern neighbours - was a major factor in the upswing of interest, Mr Cochrane said.

"We've got such a big range of property here,” he said.

"There's everything from large rural cattle properties to small residential units, and the renting market is really strong here, too.

"We've got a bigger range of property here than anywhere in Queensland.

"Gympie has got a bit of everything.”