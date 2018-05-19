Hucksters: why politics is the carnival of the modern era

Even when politicians try to fix a problem, there's a slight of hand.

Even when politicians try to fix a problem, there's a slight of hand.

HOW times have changed.

Now in its third day, the Gympie Show has proven once again to be a spectacular event, drawing thousands from around the region and creating a lifetime of memories for the young and old who walk through the gate.

It is an event brought to life by the community, for the community.

Go back about a century though, and you'll find something rather different.

Back then the travelling show had a rather unsavoury reputation, a place where a sly, well-practiced carnival barker would have little trouble selling some unsuspecting rube a sheep that moos.

So pervasive was this reputation that countless films and books (often horror) were produced on the back of it, usually resolved thanks to the stout-hearted efforts of the virtuous community leaders and elected officials.

Like I said, how times have changed.

READ MORE

Somewhere along the way, the stereotype flipped.

Now it's the carnival characters who we esteem and the leaders who we feel are showing us the ace of spades before palming it on the third passover.

No doubt there are many honest politicians out there.

Unfortunately, they're pushing a very large ball of dung up a sharp incline thanks to some rather spectacular slights of hand over the past few years.

Queensland's Parliament House in Brisbane. Rae Wilson

And unlike the carnival or the circus, it can be very difficult to get an invite into the tent to see what's really going on.

There is little doubt the trust is broken; but even when attempts are made to fix the problem it seems they just can't help trying to pocket your wristwatch in the process.

Exhibit A for this is the State Government's amusing decision to ban donations from developers, while leaving union ones untouched.

It's like a cop booking you for drink driving while carrying a six-pack. The laws are largely a good start, but the public deserves better.

Ban donations or not - it's your choice, but don't insult the public's intelligence by trying to play "one of these things is not like the other one”.

Lobby groups are among the most powerful players in politics - and if you don't think unions play the same game as developers then I have a sheep to sell you. Just ignore the mooing.