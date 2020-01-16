HOWZAT: Gympie cricketers go in to bat for bushfire appeal

Kenilworth Cricket Club - Steve Ledger shows off what might in store for spectators on Saturday with money being donated for every six hit in the City v Country smash.

CRICKET: Kenilworth Cricket Club’s Steve Ledger and Kelvin Cochrane have raised close to $3500 for the Lobethal Bushfire Recovery Fund.

What started as an idea on the way to cricket has led to an online auction, cash donations and a City v Country Smash T10 game this Saturday with pledges for sixes hit.

Kenilworth Cricket Club - Steve Ledger and Kelvin Cochrane with some of the prizes up for grabs in the online raffle.

“We were talking about how bad the fires had been around the country and Steve said we should find a way to help out,” Cochrane said.

“I think out of the first we needed to work out was who to give to. We thought about the Red Cross but Steve said it would be nice to give to a community so we can see the funds go to those directly in need. He suggested we try and a cricket community and we found an area outside of Adelaide who had lost houses and farms. The cricket club said they were fine but if we would like to help us we would appreciate it, to give the funds to Lobethal Bushfire Recover Fund.”

It might have started out with the duo but has grown to a team effort with Tim Kross, Dean Chandler and Byrce Edwards.

“Tim made a lot of inquires with businesses. We thought to include the Gympie cricket clubs and businesses. From there we were flooded with responses and donations,” Cochrane said.

With much needed funds raised for the bushfire victims in Lobethal there will be action on the cricket pitches at One Mile Ovals on Saturday.

The Gold take on Caboolture at 10.30am on Keith Manthey Oval with the local cricketers in action from 12.30pm.

Kenilworth Cricket Club - Kelvin Cochrane with the Mitchell Johnson signed ball which is one of the top prizes to be won.

The fundraiser finishes with the City V Country Smash T10 match from 6.30pm. Cricketers will have an extra incentive to hit a few sixes with $5 per six in the T10 match and $1 for every six in all A-grade games, Gold match and the T10.

Despite funds being raised, Ledger’s aiming to have the total donation for $10,000.

“When he told me that that was his target, I thought you are nuts,” Cochrane said.

“Particularly given that the fires have been around for over a month. A lot of businesses and individuals have pledged support to other bushfire funds. You do not want to be hitting people up again and again but everyone we have spoken to have been happy to help out in some way.”

The online auction is live on the Kenilworth Cricket Club Facebook page.