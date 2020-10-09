HOWZAT! Gympie cashes in 30 million containers

Depot Manager Russell Isaaks and employee Wayne Langton at the Monkland returning point.

MORE than $3 million has been returned to the community in Gympie after an impressive

milestone was registered in the Containers for Change scheme last month.

The 30 millionth eligible container was returned through one of the two Container

Refund Points (CRPs) that service the Containers for Change scheme in the town.

The Containers for Change scheme rewards customers with 10 cents for every

eligible container returned through CRPs.

In Gympie alone that equates to $3 million being returned to residents, charities,

community groups and sporting clubs.

Ken Noye is the chief executive of Container Exchange, the not-for-profit company

that runs the Containers for Change scheme for the State Government.

He offered congratulations to the community on producing a real benefit for the local

environment in Gympie and its surrounds.

It is this commitment to recycling by Queenslanders that has realised a 54 per cent

decrease in beverage container litter across the State since the scheme began in

late 2018.

“The Containers for Change scheme is significantly decreasing the number of empty

drink containers that are being left in the environment,” said Mr. Noye.

“The figure of 30 million containers returned is evidence of the tremendous benefit

that residents are bringing to the Gympie area with their recycling efforts.

“Every container counts in the recycling effort, and this work has also directed back a

significant amount of funds to both residents and local community groups in the

area.”

Two CRP locations are responsible for the 30 million in eligible container returns,

with residents able to return at either the depot at Glanmire or the bag drop at

Araluen, with both facilities run by Return-It.

“Return-It is proud to play an integral part of the Containers For Change scheme and

support the local Gympie community,” said Return-It CEO, Alby Taylor.

“At Return-It, we are always looking for ways to support the community in making a

change for good by recycling eligible drink containers and raising much needed

funds.

“Return-It is dedicated to helping its customers ‘create a habit’ and is committed to

reducing the number of recyclable items ending up in landfill or littered in our

waterways.

“Since the launch of Containers for Change in November 2018, we’ve seen

community organisations including schools, sporting teams and commercial

organisations collect large numbers of containers and return them to our depot.”

The Containers for Change scheme pays refunds on eligible containers in cash or via

EFT or PayPal account if customers have registered for a scheme ID on the

Containers for Change website.

Charities and community groups can promote their scheme ID to supporters who can

donate their refund to their chosen organisation by quoting the scheme ID when they

make returns.

To find out more about Containers for Change including what containers are eligible

for a refund and to sign up for a scheme ID, visit containersforchange.com.au or call 13 4242