Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Diseases spread by pets - including cats - can make their humans sick.
Diseases spread by pets - including cats - can make their humans sick. 101cats
Pets & Animals

How your pet can land you in Gympie hospital

Sherele Moody
by
8th Feb 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BEHIND this furry feline face prowls a dark secret that can make you as sick as a dog.

Cats, cows, canines and chooks are making Gympie residents crook.

More than 365 local animal-related disease notifications from the Gympie-Sunshine Coast area were made to the Queensland Department of Health in 2018, with mosquitoes the main offenders, but illnesses related to lizards, snakes, horses, dogs, cats, bovines and other common livestock and pets also took their toll.

There were notifications for brucellosis, leptospirosis, Australian bat lyssavirus, potential rabies exposure, Q fever, Barmah Forest virus, dengue and Ross River virus.

Brucellosis, leptospirosis and Q fever are carried by many common household and farm animals.

Barmah Forest virus, dengue and Ross River virus - the most common animal-related diseases in our region - are spread by mozzies.

Dr Vincent Ho said people with pet reptiles were at high risk of salmonella.

"Pet reptiles carry salmonella and this can be quite an issue for young children," the University of Western Sydney academic said.

Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service public health physician Dr Andrew Langley said this time of year was a prime time for mozzie diseases to spread.

"(Across) the Gympie, Noosa and Sunshine Coast council areas, we tend to get more Ross River cases reported in late summer and autumn than at other times," he said.

"So, it's very important to protect yourself against mosquitoes at this time of year." - NewsRegional
 

More Stories

animals cats disease dogs health hospital mozzies pets
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Former councillor faces court over Southside servo drama

    premium_icon Former councillor faces court over Southside servo drama

    News Former Cooloola Shire and Gympie region councillor remanded at large

    Crime Stoppers closure 'defies belief', says Llew

    premium_icon Crime Stoppers closure 'defies belief', says Llew

    News Police Minister says it's business as usual.

    True Crime: 8 Gympie crims caught during police manhunts

    premium_icon True Crime: 8 Gympie crims caught during police manhunts

    News These people were caught during manhunts in Gympie.

    $3m Upper Mary St project delayed until at least May

    premium_icon $3m Upper Mary St project delayed until at least May

    News The project narrowly avoided the scrapheap last August.