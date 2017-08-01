How young Gympie inventors could win a trip to NASA

BRIGHT MINDS: Dr Jordan Nguyen is looking for the next great young Australian inventor.

IF you're a young inventor in Gympie with a golden idea, then you could be in with a chance to take your concept to the stars.

One of of Australia's most exciting inventors is working to reward budding junior inventors, with industry recognition, support and best of all - a trip to NASA in the United States.

Biomedical engineer, humanitarian and inventor Dr Jordan Nguyen is partnering with Origin Energy for their 'littleBIGidea' competition, now entering it's 4th year.

"The greatest inspiration for ideas usually comes from your own life and experiences,” said Dr Nguyen.

"My passion for technology to help empower people with disabilities is a direct result of a diving accident - leading me to meet amazing friends who will contribute so much to society.”

Dr Nguyen is the founder of Psykinetic, a business on a mission to use technology to empower people with disabilities.

Among his inventions is a wheelchair using brainwaves to power it's movement.

Applicants for the competition are open to budding young inventors from grades three to eight and run up until September 15.

Young inventors entering are being asked to summarise their idea in 200 words or less - describing what the idea is, what problem it is designed to solve, and how they came up with the idea.

The top 12 ideas will win their creator $1,000, participation in a design workshop, and support from an industry mentor to help further the idea.

The best invention in three age categories (grades 3-4, 5-6 and 7-8) will see them jet off to NASA.

"I encourage kids to look at their own life and the world around them, and use their own interests and experiences to help inspire their idea and their thinking,” Dr Nguyen said.

"I am passionate about encouraging creativity and innovation from an early age on to move towards being the great problem solvers our future.

"I hope many more children will be inspired to participate this year.”

For more info, including on how to enter, visit www.littlebigidea.com.au