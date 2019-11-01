How you could win $2k at the Mary Valley fishing classic

WHOPPER: Ethan Parker, 9, will hope this decent size Australian bass will get him over the line to take out the junior title of the Mary Valley Fishing Classic.

FISHING : Anglers will be gearing up to get a good spot as numbers increase for the eight annual Mary Valley Fishing Classic Saturday.

There were 40 more entries compared to last year Mary Valley Fishing Committee chair Glenn Williams said they were expecting a few more.

GOTCHA: Mary Valley Family Fishing Classic committee chair Glenn Williams shows off two of the many junior prizes, rod and reel combo and a tackle box.

“We got about 67 pre-nominations and a few more when we got up there last night,” he said.

“We have been very happy with the response so far and are hoping this year we will exceed previous expectations of 100 entries.”

Williams said there were a few new additions to the event this year.

“We have a tagged bass and a junior draw. We put a green tag into the fin and released the bass back into the dam. If anyone catches it they will be in the running for a $2000 prize,” he said.

“We also have a special draw for the juniors with a Viking Kayak valued at $1100.”

With the bass biting well and the perfect conditions for anglers, Williams is hoping for another successful event.

The fishing classic is held at Borumba Dam and starts tomorrow at 6am and finishes at 11am on Sunday.

To register for the event head to the Borumba Dam camping area.