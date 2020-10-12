How you can watch the Gympie election debate live

IT’S the most important state election since war time and for the first time, the people we pick will remain in power for four years.

Throughout Queensland this year there are a record 12 political parties and 597 candidates nominated for the election. Gympie alon ehas eight candidates, the most seen since 2006.

That’s why The Gympie Times is committed to giving Gympie voters the chance to hear from the candidates who want you to choose them on October 31.

Our free and exclusive live-streamed debate - coordinated by the Gympie Chamber of Commerce - is among 40 being held across the state, and will be livestreamed on our website from 6-8pm this Wednesday night, October 14.

The Gympie Times and The Courier-Mail have partnered with Sky News and News Queensland’s extensive network of regional titles to deliver the most comprehensive election coverage across the state.

More Gympie region news:

Last minute nominee makes it 8 running for Gympie

Four deaths in 7 days: Police plea after ‘horrific’ week

IN COURT: Man accused of murdering Gympie father in street

The election comes amid a COVID-induced recession, with issues like jobs, infrastructure and community safety expected to be at the top of the agenda across the state.

The forum itself will take place in Stan Baker Hall at the Cooloola Christian College at 1 College Road, the Southside, with at least five of the eight candidates agreeing to take part.

Gympie Chamber of Commerce president Tony Goodman will introduce the candidates, and board member Brendan Allen will moderate the debate. They are pictured with Brendan’s wife, Jody Allen.

So far only the Greens candidate and possibly the Labor candidate have said they are unlikely to attend Gympie’s one and only live election event because of “prior engagements”.

Gympie Chamber of Commerce president Tony Goodman will introduce each candidate and the debate, and board member Brendan Allen will moderate the debate.

Each candidate will be allowed to time to introduce themselves and outline their policies before questions will be alllowed from the public.

Got a question you want answered? Email shelley.strachan@news.com.au

Subscriber benefits:

Your daily horoscope

WATCH: Your guide to reading The Gympie Times

Five ways to get more from your Gympie Times subscription

The ballot draw for Gympie's seat in the 2020 Queensland Election was determined on Sunday, October 11: Tim Jerome (IND), Donna Reardon (IND), Michael Blaxland (ONP), Geoff Williams (ALP) and Tony Perrett (LNP).

The issues the Chamber has prioritised for the region heading into this election are:

1. Gympie has been flagged as the next growth area in the South East. If elected, how will you leverage every opportunity to ensure high-quality growth in the Gympie Region, thus creating more jobs?

2. How can we attract new business to the area?

3. How would you support the growth and expansion of existing businesses?

The Chamber intends to invite members of the public and small business owners and managers across our region to attend this forum. To our knowledge, all declared candidates have been invited to participate.

Some questions will be pre-prepared by the Chamber’s committee, while others will be unscripted and spontaneous. Candidates’ responses to questions will be strictly limited to 2 minutes. Questions may be ruled out of order by the moderator. At the conclusion of the program, each candidate will have 1 minute to make concluding remarks.