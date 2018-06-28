How you can see the ex-HMAS Tobruk get scuttled

IT'S A CHANCE to witness a moment in history - the scuttling of the former military ship ex-HMAS Tobruk in the waters between Hervey Bay and Bundaberg.



The Spirit of Hervey bay and the Boat Club's Adventure Cruises will each travel out to the spot where the Tobruk will be sent to its final resting place.



The scuttling will take place on Friday.



The Spirit of Hervey Bay will depart from 8am from Whale Bay Marina, while Adventure Cruises will depart from the Boat Club Marina from 8am.



The cost for Spirit of Hervey Bay will be $300 and will include morning tea and brunch, while Adventure Cruises will be $180 for Boat Club members, or $200 for non members.



It will include a courtesy pick up, morning tea and a light lunch.



Yesterday the Tobruk was towed out of the Bundaberg Port ahead of the scuttling tomorrow.



When the Tobruk reaches the ocean floor, it will become a a dive site expected to bring in millions of tourism dollars for both Bundaberg and the Fraser Coast.



The scuttling will be subject to weather conditions but is expected to happen about 10am, depending on wildlife sightings.



A 500m exclusion zone surrounding the ship will be enforced, with drones not permitted.



The scuttling process will take about one hour to fill and three minutes to sink.



Those unable to attend can tune in to marine VHF channel 68 for updates on the scuttling.



The scuttling of the Tobruk was originally scheduled for June 19, but was cancelled due to unfavourable weather conditions.

