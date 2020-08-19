Menu
How you can participate in coronavirus vaccine trials

Felicity Ripper
19th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
Sunshine Coast residents will soon be able to participate in coronavirus vaccine trials as research is carried out in local clinics.

The University of the Sunshine Coast has brought COVID-19 vaccination research, previously only available in Australia's major cities, to the Coast and Moreton Bay.

The "healthy volunteers" clinical trials launching on Wednesday aim to identify the optimal dose and safety of a vaccine developed by US-based Novavax, Inc.

USC Clinical Trial principal investigator Dr Sue Thackwray said she was excited to be participating in worldwide research to find a vaccine against coronavirus.

" … which is a serious and life-threatening disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus," she said

Markets rebirth stalls as COVID concerns take hold

USC Clinical Trials director Lucas Litewka said the vaccine research formed an integral part of the centre's goal of bringing advanced treatments and breakthrough therapies to the region.

"Bringing COVID-19 research to the Sunshine Coast and Moreton Bay allows these communities to take part in the race to resolve a global pandemic, hopefully accelerating the arrival of a viable vaccine," he said.

USC Clinical Trials Centre Director Lucas Litewka.
The study to be conducted at the Sippy Downs and Health Hub Morayfield clinics requires healthy participants aged 18 to 84 who are nonsmokers and have not previously contracted COVID-19.

Participants will be required to attend approximately six clinic visits over seven months.

Those interested in participating can find more information at www.usc.edu.au/covid-19-research or call 5456 3797.

