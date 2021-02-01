How you can get your romance on track for Valentine’s Day

The Mary Valley Rattler is offering romantics a ticket to ride on the Valentine's Love Train Photo: Supplied, Leeroy Todd

CALLING all romantics – the Mary Valley Rattler is offering couples the ultimate ‘romance of the rails’ this Valentine’s Day with an exclusive Love Train service.

In the perfect lead-up to Valentine’s Day, the Rattler Love Train will depart historic Gympie Station at 5pm, February 13, taking a leisurely scenic sunset ride through the spectacular Mary Valley to Amamoor, with on-board bubbles and antipasto.

A two-course meal will be waiting for couples on return. Photo: Supplied, Leeroy Todd

Returning to Gympie Station, couples will enjoy a romantic two course dinner at the station’s Rusty Rails Café prepared by chef Lee Speer that will include mouth-watering sensations such as a decadent Swedish chocolate love cake with raspberry sorbet.

Steam trains and romance had forever been coupled together, Mary Valley Rattler general manager Michael Green said, so offering the Rattler Love Train on the eve of Valentine’s Day was a ‘natural’ for the heritage railway.

“You could say it’s the perfect way to get your romance on track, and an excellent opportunity for couples outside the region to arrange a weekend away in the glorious Mary Valley.

“We can guarantee a truly romantic and memorable experience.”

For further details and bookings visit: www.maryvalleyrattler.com.au