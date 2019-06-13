How you can collaborate with Troy Cassar-Daley!

STAR POWER: Legend and the Locals creator Kate Schlick convinced country music star, Troy Cassar-Daley to jump on board Legend and the Locals tour.

COUNTRY music legend, Troy Cassar-Daley is heading this way and he's inviting you to join him in a choir just for locals.

The idea for Legends and Locals started when Yeppoon's Kate Schlick was touring to promote her original music.

Back in 2013, Yeppoon-based musician, Kate hit the road with a bunch of musicians and toured around the region.

Legend and the Locals headline act Troy Cassar-Daley. Contributed ROK230519alegend2

And along the way, the Legend and the Locals creator and tour co-ordinator started to incorporate workshops for other budding musicians along the way.

"I noticed the towns loved the workshops - they were so much more popular than I had expected,” she said.

Kate's buzz for watching the excitement on people's faces during the workshops sparked her idea to bring a music legend on the road to collaborate with their fans each year.

Legend and the Locals support act Melody Moko. Contributed ROK230519alegend3

"We toured again with Wendy Matthews in 2014 and it kept growing from there, it really changed their lives,” she said.

But wanting to connect the most people they could, Kate pondered and devised an inclusive choir for people to perform in each town.

After Sara Storer came along for the ride in 2015 and Kate wanted to snag a legendary entertainer each year to head out on tour so people could easily recognise the concept.

This year, she convinced country music star, Troy Cassar-Daley to jump on board for the 2019 Legend and the Locals tour.

Legend and the Locals support act Brad Butcher. Contributed ROK230519alegend4

"I emailed his manager, she instantly replied and said 'Troy would love it but he's heading off on a two-year tour',” she said.

But TCD loved the concept so much he changed his plans and joined with Kate.

He will collaborate with people in a choir across various towns through workshops where he'll help them hone their skills.

And participants will have the opportunity to perform with him for a special concert.

The 2019 Legend and the Locals tour will visit Capella on August 15, Yeppoon on August 23 and Gladstone on August 24 before it wraps up in Mount Morgan on August 25.

For more information, visit www.legendandthelocals.com.au

