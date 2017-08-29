How will council score in this year's survey?

HOW DOES IT RATE? The elected members of the Gympie Regional Council.

HOW much has Gympie Regional Council improved?

It is a question which will be answered later this year, with the council to once again take part in an LGAQ community benchmark survey for the region.

Last held in 2015 the survey allows for the council to be consistently compared with the performance of other councils around Queensland.

In that last survey, the council was rated at 3.54 out of 5, slightly higher than the averages for all Queensland councils (3.48), and also provincial councils (3.49).

According to respondents, 51% rated the council as good, while 6% rated them as very good.

Of the remainder, 36% said the council's performance was fair.

Mayor Mick Curran said the survey, expected to be conducted in late October or early November, was a great way for the council to improve its service.

"It gives us an opportunity to listen to the community,” Cr Curran said.

"Statistically it gives us a snapshot and that shows areas we do particularly well, and shows ones we don't do particularly well.”

The survey is conducted by a random telephone poll.

While the survey only requires 300 respondents to calculate a result, the council surveyed 400 last time to be sure of the accuracy.

It was an approach they plan to take again this year.

And while the survey had rated them above the state average, there was no reason for the council to remain satisfied.

"You don't sit back on your laurels,” Cr Curran said.

"Part of any organisation is to have that feedback.”

During last week's workshop, Cr Glen Hartwig asked if there were any alternatives to using the LGAQ survey, including the council creating its own.

However, councillors were told the survey's consistency relied on it being conducted by the same company.

Any survey created by the council would be fundamentally different, and would not be able to be compared with the results from across Queensland.

While most of the survey is generic across the state, the council has the option of adding up to five questions specific to the Gympie region.