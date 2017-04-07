How will April's highway upgrades impact you?

Night at the Gympie sign on the Bruce Hwy.

AS extensive upgrades to the Bruce Hwy continue at various points along the Wide Bay Burnett District, the Department of Transport and Main Roads is asking motorists to take care at construction sites and to plan their trip ahead.

They've also asked motorists making the trip up and down the highway to possibly consider alternative routes, to minimise the traffic on the roads at these points.

To assist drivers, the following map has been released:

PLAN YOUR TRIP: This map shows the various points along the Bruce Hwy likely to be affected by ongoing upgrades during April. Contributed/Department of Transp

As can be seen, the sites of most importance to the Gympie Region are Glenwood, Curra and the region just South of Gympie.

With a reduced speed limit, motorists can possibly expect delays during peak times.

Motorists are also able to call 13 19 40 for regular and up-to-date information on road closures, or check qldtraffic.qld.gov.au before travelling.