A person has died and two children have been seriously injured in a crash north of Brisbane that witnesses described as the stuff nightmares are made of, with motorists warned to avoid the area.
How was a 14-year-old allowed behind the wheel?

Matty Holdsworth
31st May 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 4:19 AM
A FOURTEEN year old boy is dead, killed in a high-speed collision that put five other youths in hospital.

My heart breaks for the family of Maleny's Jacob Hopkins, who was the front seat passenger.

The Mazda he was in was allegedly stolen from a shopping centre at Kallangur and driven in a joy ride by another 14-year-old who ran a red light at Rothwell.

CHARGES LAID OVER FATAL CRASH THAT KILLED MALENY TEEN

All six occupants in the car - aged between 10 and 16 - were trapped in the vehicle and the intersection was closed for several hours.

I grew up minutes from where the tragic scene unfolded, so maybe it's because this incident is close to home that it's left me questioning how this happened.

TEEN PAYS ULTIMATE PRICE FOR 'STOLEN' CAR THRILL RIDE

Why were these kids allowed out and about in a stolen car, roaming the streets, when they should be at home? How does a 14-year-old end up behind the wheel of an SUV no less?

When I was 14, my afternoons were spent kicking a footy with my brothers and mates, or glued to the Nintendo 64. Our place backed onto a school oval, so we were always in shouting distance from mum, who would check in occasionally.

So what were the parents of these five children doing, dropping the ball like that?

I have no idea. I do know more needs to be done to tackle youth crime.

Coast MPs are inundated with public complaints of youths taking over the streets.

According to Queensland Police Data, boys racked up nearly 100 unlawful use charges last year.

It must come back to the parents - do your job - don't let your kids run riot.

