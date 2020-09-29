How Walters’ $1m Broncos deal could trigger three-way race for QLD Origin post

Maroons coach Kevin Walters loks set ot give up that role to take the Broncos job.

The race to replace Anthony Seibold is officially over with the Broncos telling Kevin Walters he has secured the coveted position over Paul Green, but it is set to cost him his Maroons gig.

The Courier Mail reported the Broncos board signed off on Walters' appointment on Tuesday night on a two-year $1 million contract starting in 2021.

Negotiations will continue about the possibility of adding a third year to the $500,000 a season deal, with Paul Green set to learn he has missed out to Walters on Wednesday.

The Broncos are set to formally announce Walters as their coach on Wednesday.

Walters will come on board in time for the 2021 pre-season and will form a coaching dream team with prospective director of coach Craig Bellamy from 2022.

The 52-year-old Walters has finally landed his dream job in his first NRL head coaching appointment after playing 241 games for the Broncos and winning five premierships as a player including their first in 1992.

However Walters' appointment at Red Hill is set to cost him his Queensland Origin job with two years still to run on his contract with the QRL.

The Broncos want Walters to be fully committed to the club's rebuild while the QRL have in recent times preferred a standalone Maroons coach.

Master coach Wayne Bennett and Paul Green have been linked to the Queensland post if Walters has to give up the role to focus solely on the Broncos.

However Mal Meninga has emerged as a potential smokey for the Maroons job after he coached Queensland to 20 wins from 30 games from 2006 to 2015, including eight series wins in a row.

Kevin Walters is expected to have to give up the Maroons job.

However his role as Kangaroos coach could be seen as a conflict of interest, especially by the NSW Blues.

But the fact there is no international rugby league in the pandemic affected 2020 season could work in Meninga's favour, particularly because the candiadate will need to take the position at short notice.

The Origin series kicks off on November 4, with the squads expected to assemble on October 27 after the NRL Grand Final on October 25.

Queensland Rugby League chairman Bruce Hatcher believes Walters will vacate the Origin role and said the QRL would appoint the best candidate.

"Mal would certainly know the job well, he has done it all for the Maroons," Hatcher said.

"We're going through a process of what we are going to do if we lose Kevin.

"We would consult Kevin, but we can't pull the trigger until we hear something formally from the Broncos on whether they are going with Kevin or Paul Green."

On Channel 9's 100% Footy Paul Gallen said "he's got to start tomorrow", while Phil Gould said "they'll be on holidays" with a tip pre-season training won't start until January.

Gould warned Walters to be careful what he wished for after landing his dream NRL job, but backed him as the right man given the club's current woes.

"I would die if this ends in tears for him," Gould said on 100% Footy.

"He's always had this ambition to coach because it's in his blood rugby league.

"He's been around to a few clubs and a few systems offering up his services as assistant coach but he's always had this desire to be a head coach that hasn't come until now. If he could get the perfect job it would be at the Broncos because that's where his heart is.

"So you've got a coach who has always wanted to be a head coach, he's got great ambition for it, he's got great history and DNA with the club, he's going to get a groundswell of support from all the ex players who have been disenchanted and disenfranchised with the club because of decisions they've made so you can understand the decision.

If it's not Kevin Walters who is it and who else can provide that for them? No one."

