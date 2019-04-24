How two Gympie superstars will go head-to-head this weekend

RUGBY LEAGUE: An exciting battle between the superstars of Gympie looms on Saturday with Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Carlin Anderson to go head-to-head.

Fa'asuamaleaui has been charging off the bench for the Sunshine Coast Falcons and tested rival teams' defensive lines all season.

However, after an injury at the start of the season and with the Melbourne Storm firing again this year, he may have to wait for his NRL call-up.

Anderson, too, is looking to break into the NRL, with North Queensland.

Carlin Anderson in action for the Mackay Cutters shortly before being stretchered off with serious injuries on Saturday afternoon. Vanessa Hafner/QRL Media

Considering the Cowboys' less than desirable start to the season and the loss of Nene Macdonald, Gympie product Anderson may well get his chance.

But this weekend, the focus will be fully on getting the win.

Mackay Cutters fullback Anderson will need to stop the charging Goliath that is Fa'asuamaleaui, who weighs in at an imposing 107kg and is 198cm tall.

Carlin Anderson. NRL; North Queensland Cowboys pre-season training at Townsville Sports Reserve. Alix Sweeney

Anderson made his return on April 13 against the Tweed Heads Seagulls after suffering a T6 vertebrae fracture while fielding a kick against the Easts Tigers in round one.

The Cutters went 12-14 to the Seagulls in a nail-bitter and were unable to get the two points five days later against the Burleigh Bears, going down 24-10.

Anderson's side will be the underdogs on Saturday and they need to do the almost impossible - stop Fa'asuamaleaui's undefeated Falcons, who are on a seven-game winning streak.

YOUNG GUN: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui. Photo: Jonathan Demos

History, however, favours the Cutters.

Of the nine previous clashes between the teams, Mackay have won six, although Sunshine Coast have score 248 points and conceded just 98 this season.

Many statistics favour the Falcons, but there is some hope for the Cutters.

Mackay have a higher tackle efficiency at 87.1 per cent to the Falcons' 85.7 per cent.

The Cutters also have a higher completion rate, at 69 per cent,but will need to do something with it. Completing their sets, keeping the penalty count low, taking advantage of key moments and attacking the Falcons' line are the basics the Cutters will need to do well.

Falcons v Cutters on Saturday, April 27 at Sunshine Coast Stadium at 5pm.

To get tickets, go to https:// sa2.seatadvisor.com/sabo/servlets/EventSearch?&presenter= AUSCRC&venue=AUSPARK &tck=true