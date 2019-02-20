How touch player Waugh is bringing Gympie to the world

NEXT LEVEL: Kym Waugh will represent her country and Gympie on the big stage at the World Cup.

NEXT LEVEL: Kym Waugh will represent her country and Gympie on the big stage at the World Cup. Bec Singh

TOUCH FOOTBALL: One of Gympie's elite touch players will notch another achievement in her career when she represents Australia on the big stage.

Kym Waugh had always dreamed of playing for her country when she took up the sport in high school and in April she will be playing in the 2019 Touch World Cup.

"In the squad it was an absolute shock and an honour. I was very surprised, there were 65 players and they cut it to a 22 squad,” Waugh said.

"Just to be named in the squad ... I was just amazed to be in that top 22. That was an achievement for myself, whether I made the team or didn't I was proud of myself.”

It will be the first time Waugh has worn the green and gold.

GAME CHANGER: Gympie United player Kym Waugh will take her game to the next level when she represents Australia on the big stage. JAMES LOOSE

"Through school over the years I had made shadow for Queensland but when I finished school I had children and put all rep stuff behind me until four years ago,” she said.

"I went back and started playing rep. Last year was my challenge to make the nationals at Coffs Harbour.

"From there I got named in the Origin squad, made the team and then this has all happened.”

The World Cup will be played in Malaysia this year and Waugh is preparing herself for the humidity.

Touch - A Grade Womens Grand Final Gympie Garage Doors vs Tomahawks - Winners Gympie Garage Doors - Back Left - Lizzy Waters, Kym Waugh, Rachael Gaston, Kara Adam, Lara Urwin, Caitlin Urwin, Allie Salter. Front Left - Casey Dobson, Georgia Zemanek, Shannon Wilton, Taylah Favier LEEROY TODD

"It is a big eye opener for me. We don't have the official draw but from what they have been saying we will have six games,'' she said.

"Not sure how they will structure it because we are going into their summer. Their humidity is at 98 per cent, every nation will be having the same difficulty with the climate.”

Waugh has been training her body to perform at the high temperatures.

"I do a middle of the day training, when the kids are at school, and do my fitness training then,” she said.

Touch Football. The Gympie Rep Team will be playing against the Scotts World Cup Team on Monday, April 20 at the touch football grounds, Albert Park from 6.00pm. Local player, Kym Waugh is excited about her opportunity to play in this memorable game. Photo Greg Miller / Gympie Times Greg Miller

"It is hard but in the long run it will be better for me, trying to program my body to sweat more so it can then cool me down while playing.

"We will be getting a sweat survey to see how each individual sweats and it is sent off for assessment. We will get a hydration plan, so in the morning I might have to drink two litres of water.”

The excitement of watching the elite players and the opens is something Waugh is looking forward to.

"I love when I go down to Coffs Harbour and you watch the elite eights and the men,'' she said.

The rivalry is going to be strong and Australia's biggest competition will be against New Zealand.

"Biggest contender will be New Zealand and we have always had that,” Waugh said.

"That will be our challenge game. We're just hoping we can beat the Kiwis, that would be incredible.

"I have never played against them, their natural talent is beautiful to watch.

"That is the hardest thing when you are on the field, not just be in awe of the players.”

Waugh heads to Malaysia for the World Cup on April 26 and will return on May 5.