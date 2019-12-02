Menu
Speedway - Australian champion Gympie's Kyle Honour in the modlite which will be racing on December 27.
How to win tickets to the Gympie speedway on December 26,27

Rebecca Singh
2nd Dec 2019
MOTORSPORT: Revheads get a chance to see some of the stars of V8 Super Sedans on Thursday, December 26 and Friday December 27.

The Masondale Super Sedan Gympie Gold Summer Slam will feature modified sedans, production sedans, national 4s, street stocks, junior sedans and modlites.

One of the drivers in action will be Gympie modlite driver Kyle Honour.

Honour is Australian champion and won the modlite feature at the opening speedway meet this year.

Gympie Speedway - Wayne Randall is one of the top Super Sedan competitors who will be at Corbet's Group Mothar Mountain Speedway for the running of the Masondale Super Sedan Gympie Gold Summer Slam on December 26 and 27.Wayne has been a star for a long time in the division but, remains one of the hardest competitors in the field and he loves to race on the Mountain.
Modlites will be on the track December 27.

Usually held the week after Christmas for one day, this is the first year the event has expanded.

Event organisers said V8 drivers love the Gympie track, which is why it was chosen for two days this year.

After the November 23 speedway meet was cancelled, a massive crowd is expected.

The Gympie Times is giving five people the chance to win two adult passes.

To enter, go to gympie times.com.au/competitions and fill in the entry form.

The competition will run to noon Friday, December 13.

The winners will be drawn at 1pm and printed in the paper on Saturday, December 14.

The event will be at the Corbet’s Group Mothar Mountain Speedway, 328 Noosa Rd.

Pits open 1pm, scrutineering 1pm, gates open 3pm and racing starts at 5pm.

