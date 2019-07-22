How to win this free double pass

The Sydney Hot Shots are coming to Gympie/

WE have a free double pass to give away to one lucky subscriber to the brand new Sydney Hot Shots when it hits the Gympie Golf Club on August 3.

All you have to do is email counter@gympietimes.com with your name, address and phone number PLUS mention the special code, which is EDITOR'S NEWSLETTER.

2 hours of top performers; toned, fit, and sporting washboard abs and cheeky twinkles in their eyes¦. this all male choreographed dance show that will have you giggling, blushing and laughing all night long!

The ultimate Magic Mike style party, complete with high-powered dance routines, spectacular lighting, unique costumes and the irresistible blend of appeal, humor, games and BIG personalities.

It is the ultimate girl's night out - leave your worries at the door and come have some fun with The Sydney Hotshots!

Tix AVAILABLE at Reception or eventbrite.com.au/sydneyhotshots

#QLD

IT will be a hoot. Enjoy.